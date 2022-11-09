What's everyone talking about in the City of London? Every week, Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua and David Merritt aim to find out by going behind the scenes in the Square Mile and the wider metropolis, uncovering the stories and speaking to the people that matter.
The UK’s Climate Crown Slips
It's In the City in the desert. Francine Lacqua is in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, covering the COP27 climate talks. She sits down with Allegra Stratton, contributing editor and author of The Readout, as well as Akshat Rathi, senior reporter and host of the podcast Zero. They address the increasing skepticism surrounding the UK's commitment to its net-zero targets and the "show me the money" theme of this year's conference.
Nov 09, 2022
