Daybreak: Crypto Slumps, Binance to Drop Bid for FTX

Today's Hong Kong Daybreak podcast breaks down the morning's biggest headlines with host Jill Schneider. Binance walks away from its plan to buy FTX. Russia orders its troops to pull out of the Ukrainian city of Kherson. And control of the US Senate is still up for grabs. For all these stories and more, open Daybreak on your device or terminal at {DAYB <GO>}.