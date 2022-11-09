Dangerous Products Pit Tiny Lab Against the FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration is supposed to make sure the medications we take are effective–and safe. But when a small independent lab in Connecticut called Valisure started testing popular drugs and health products, it turned up some alarming results–including carcinogens and other dangerous substances. You might think the FDA would welcome this information. Not so fast. Bloomberg reporter Anna Edney joins this episode to talk about how Valisure’s findings have shined a light on serious flaws in the way medications are tested and approved. Valisure CEO David Light talks with Wes about how his lab identifies harmful substances in products, and how the FDA responded when he came forward with his lab’s findings. Then Dr. Diana Zuckerman, President of the National Center for Health Research, stops by to answer the question: Is the FDA too close to the companies it oversees?