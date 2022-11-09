Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll and Yuan Potts have your daily guide to British politics. We'll tell you what's happening and explain why it matters.
Bloomberg UK Politics: Gav-Exit and Brexit
Rishi Sunak spent much of his third Prime Minister's Questions talking about Gavin Williamson's departure from cabinet over bullying allegations. Bloomberg's Stephen Carroll and Yuan Potts bring you highlights of the exchanges with Labour leader Keir Starmer over the resignation, windfall taxes on energy and more. Plus: our political reporter Ellen Milligan brings us her scoop on how the UK and EU are close to a breakthrough on a thorny post-Brexit issue around trade data.
