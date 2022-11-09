Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Chances For Debt Ceiling Showdown (Radio)
Sarah Binder, senior fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution discusses congressional leadership and a potential Republican debt ceiling showdown. She spoke to Bloomberg's David Westin.
Nov 09, 2022
