Analysis of Election Day 2022
Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 11-9-22 Anne Mostue updates us on where the four MA ballot questions stand after yesterday’s election. Chris Anderson, President of the Massachusetts High Tech Council, is a leading voice against Question 1, which has still not yet been decided after yesterday’s election. Joe Mathieu, host of Bloomberg’s Sound On, discusses the results of the national elections. University of New Hampshire Political Science Professor Dante Scala discusses the results of the NH Senate race. Janet Wu speaks with Peter Sollogub, Associate Principal at CambridgeSeven, who designed the Resilience Hub being used at the COP27 climate change conference. David Paleologos, Director of the Political Research Center at Suffolk University, discusses the results of the Massachusetts election.
Nov 09, 2022