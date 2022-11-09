Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, let you invest in everything from the stock market to gold like never before. This biweekly podcast will demystify them—and delight you in the process.
Alternative ETFs Finally Get Their Moment in the Sun
It took 15 years for an ideal environment to arrive for alternative exchange-traded funds—which employ or mimic hedge fund strategies—but their moment has finally come. They’ve grown assets by 25% this year as investors look for something to help offset the decline of 60/40 portfolios. To truly understand how they work and what they track, however, requires a lot of due diligence. On this episode of Trillions, we speak with senior reporter Katherine Burton, Andrew Beer, managing partner and portfolio manager at Dynamic Beta, and Bob Elliott, co-founder and chief executive of Unlimited. We discuss why hedge fund ETFs could be the next big thing, how they work and how to use them in a portfolio.
