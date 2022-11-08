Guy Johnson and Alix Steel bring you the conversations dominating the trading desks at the City of London and the view from on Wall Street. Join us every business day for a deep-dive rundown of transatlantic market action, brought to you by Bloomberg Radio.
US Jobs, Markets, Tech Sector Firings (Radio)
Hosts Alix Steel and Guy Johnson speak with Bloomberg's John Authers, Joe Deaux, Ed Ludlow, and Annmarie Hordern. Plus, they hear from Michael Barrington Hibbert, Founder & CEO of Barrington Hibbert Associates, on the US jobs market.
Nov 08, 2022
