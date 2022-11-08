Hero

Turo to Connect Customers with Electric Cars

Andre Haddad, CEO of Turo, discusses the peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace and adding electric vehicles to their platform. Hosts: Carol Massar and Paul Sweeney. Producer: Paul Brennan.

Nov 08, 2022

