Turo to Connect Customers with Electric Cars
Andre Haddad, CEO of Turo, discusses the peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace and adding electric vehicles to their platform. Hosts: Carol Massar and Paul Sweeney. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Nov 08, 2022
