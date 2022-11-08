Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
TheCityUK CEO: Sunak as PM Offers Cause For Optimism (Audio)
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will unveil his budget next week in a bid to stabilise the public finances after Liz Truss’s ill-fated administration. Sunak’s finance minister is set to implement spending cuts and tax increases worth billions of pounds in an effort to get debt falling as a proportion of GDP. With higher rates boosting the bottom line, banking is one of the industries that may be called on to to help foot the bill. Speaking to Caroline Hepker and Tom Mackenzie on Bloomberg radio TheCityUK CEO Miles Celic says the finance sector is looking for stability on taxation and regulation.
Nov 08, 2022