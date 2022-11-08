Guy Johnson and Alix Steel bring you the conversations dominating the trading desks at the City of London and the view from on Wall Street. Join us every business day for a deep-dive rundown of transatlantic market action, brought to you by Bloomberg Radio.
The Cable Podcast • Browse all episodes
Post-Brexit Trade, US Midterm Update, FTX Turmoil (Radio)
Hosts Guy Johnson and Alix Steel speak with Bloomberg's Ellen Milligan, John Authers, Billy House, Olga Kharif, and Anna Wong.
Nov 08, 2022
Advertisement