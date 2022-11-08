Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu and Ann Mostue are joined by top decision makers from local business and finance to politics and technology, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State, and beyond.
Envoy Hotel GM Joe Mellia
Nov 08, 2022
No area of Boston is growing faster than the Seaport. In the last 3 years, more than 17-hundred new hotel rooms have been added to the area. So is demand keeping up? Janet Wu went right to the source: The general managers of the hotels in the area. She begins with the first hotel you see as you cross the Moakley Bridge into the Seaport. You can actually see The Envoy easily from the financial district side, as it's Outlook rooftop bar is a destination. Janet asked Envoy GM Joe Mellia about current bookings at the hotel...