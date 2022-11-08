Envoy Hotel GM Joe Mellia

Source: Bloomberg, 0:00

No area of Boston is growing faster than the Seaport. In the last 3 years, more than 17-hundred new hotel rooms have been added to the area. So is demand keeping up? Janet Wu went right to the source: The general managers of the hotels in the area. She begins with the first hotel you see as you cross the Moakley Bridge into the Seaport. You can actually see The Envoy easily from the financial district side, as it's Outlook rooftop bar is a destination. Janet asked Envoy GM Joe Mellia about current bookings at the hotel...