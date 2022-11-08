Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Texas Rep. Brady on Midterms, GOP Agenda (Radio)
Republican Congressman Kevin Brady of Texas discusses the midterm elections and Republican agenda if they win control of the House. He spoke to Bloomberg's David Westin.
Nov 08, 2022
