An Inflation-Focused Election Day
Bloomberg News Deputy Team Leader for US Equities Jess Menton and Bloomberg News U.S. Economy Reporter Reade Pickert explain how the economy and inflation are on the minds of Americans preparing to cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Bloomberg Businessweek Global Economics Editor Cristina Lindblad and Bloomberg News White House Correspondent Nancy Cook provide the details of Nancy's Businessweek Magazine story Inflation-Focused Voters Defy Biden’s Bid to Change the Subject. Bloomberg News Senior Markets Reporter Katie Greifeld discusses Binance buying FTX following an investor exodus from billionaire Sam Bankman Fried’s three-year-old cryptocurrency exchange. And we Drive to the Close with Mary Ann Bartels, Chief Investment Strategist at Sanctuary Wealth. Hosts: Carol Massar and Paul Sweeney. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Nov 08, 2022