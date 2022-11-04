Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
US Jobs Top Forecasts Creating Mixed Picture for Fed
Bloomberg Markets Correspondent Kriti Gupta, Bloomberg News U.S. Economy Reporter Reade Pickert and Amy Hunter Glaser, Senior VP at Adecco, discuss the October jobs report and employment trends. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Bloomberg Economics Chief Economist Tom Orlik provide the details of Tom's Businessweek Magazine story US and China Go From Growing the Pie to Fighting Over Slices. Mike Belshe, CEO of BitGo, explains why big financial players are getting into crypto. And we Drive to the Close with Alan Zafran, Founding Partner and Co-CEO at IEQ Capital. Hosts: Tim Stenovec and Katie Greifeld. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Nov 04, 2022