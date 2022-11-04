Bloomberg Technology is the only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business.
Bloomberg Technology Podcast • Browse all episodes
Twitter's Content Moderation and Expedia's Earnings
Bloomberg's Emily Chang breaks down the latest from the waves of ad pulls and employee firings at Twitter, and what the future of content moderation on the platform looks like. Plus, a look at Expedia's record revenue and what that says of the travel rebound.
Nov 04, 2022
Advertisement