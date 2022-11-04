Hero

Bloomberg Law

Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.

Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.

Bloomberg Law Podcast • Browse all episodes

The Musk Takeover of Twitter

Business law expert Eric Talley, a professor at Columbia Law School, discusses the ramifications of Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter. Elections law expert Richard Briffault, a professor at Columbia Law School, discusses a win by Republicans in Pennsylvania over mail-in ballots. June Grasso hosts.

Nov 04, 2022

Bloomberg Podcasts
Advertisement