Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
The Musk Takeover of Twitter
Business law expert Eric Talley, a professor at Columbia Law School, discusses the ramifications of Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter. Elections law expert Richard Briffault, a professor at Columbia Law School, discusses a win by Republicans in Pennsylvania over mail-in ballots. June Grasso hosts.
Nov 04, 2022
