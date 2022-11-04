Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: "Big Truth" Author Major Garrett, Trump Hints 2024 Run (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with Major Garrett, CBS Chief Washington Correspondent & Author of "The Big Truth: Upholding Democracy in the Age of “The Big Lie” and Bloomberg Government Congress reporter Emily Wilkins on new details about Paul Pelosi's attack. Plus our politics panel, Bloomberg Politics Contributors Jeanne Sheehan Zaino & Rick Davis on election deniers on the ballot, GOP rhetoric against Nancy and Paul Pelosi, AOC criticism of Elon Musk's wealth and blue check fee, advertisers leaving Twitter, and Donald Trump hinting he may make a 2024 run for the White House.
Nov 04, 2022