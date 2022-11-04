Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
Coyle: Consistency Needed in UK Economic Policy (Audio)
Former Treasury economist and Bennett Professor of Public Policy at the University of Cambridge, Diane Coyle, says the government needs to be more consistent in its supply-side economic measures. She told Bloomberg's Stephen Carroll and Caroline Hepker that ministers can't keep putting off much-needed investments. Coyle added that criticism of institutions like the Office for Budget Responsibility by politicians was "really unhelpful" in the context of the cost of living crisis.
Nov 04, 2022
