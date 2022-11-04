Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu and Ann Mostue are joined by top decision makers from local business and finance to politics and technology, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State, and beyond.
A Sit-Down With Salesforce's Tiffani Bova
Bloomberg' Janet Wu sits down with Tiffani Bova, Chief Global Customer Growth and Innovation Evangelist for Salesforce. They discuss growth in an uncertain economy and the company's footprint in Boston.
Nov 04, 2022
