Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Mike Lynch follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
NFL's Washington Commanders Seek Potential Sale of Team
The Washington Commanders, an NFL team plagued with controversial history and owners, are seeking "potential transactions" including a sale of the team. Current owners, Dan and Tanya Synder, have hired Bank of America to assist with the sale. Join Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Damian Sassower as they speak with Bloomberg Reporter Kamaron Leach on this major developing story and who the interested parties are for this sale.
Nov 03, 2022
