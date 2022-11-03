Jay Powell, Tech, Credit, and Markets

Neil Grossman, former CIO at TKNG Capital, joins the show for a roundtable discussion with Danielle DiMartino Booth of Quill Intelligence about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and the potential dangers rate hikes pose to the economy. Brent Schutte, Chief Investment Strategist at Northwestern Mutual, joins the show to talk about sectors he likes amid uncertain economic conditions ahead. Ed Ludlow, reporter with Bloomberg News, discuss Twitter development and all things tech. Liz McCormick, Chief Global Macro Markets correspondent with Bloomberg News, joins the show to discuss her piece on bonds tumbling and the dollar surging. Damian Sassower, Chief Emerging Markets Strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins the show to discuss the strong dollar and how the Fed’s moves are affecting emerging markets, as well as China’s lockdowns. Hosted by Paul Sweeney, Kriti Gupta, and Nathan Hager.