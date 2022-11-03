Guy Johnson and Alix Steel bring you the conversations dominating the trading desks at the City of London and the view from on Wall Street. Join us every business day for a deep-dive rundown of transatlantic market action, brought to you by Bloomberg Radio.
BOE Rate Hike, Follow Up on the Fed (Radio)
Hosts Guy Johnson and Alix Steel speak with Bloomberg's David Goodman and Marcus Ashworth on the Bank of England, Gina Martin Adams on the markets, and Michael McKee on the Fed. Plus, they hear from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen.
Nov 03, 2022
