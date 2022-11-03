Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Rep. Andy Barr on Inflation, ESG Investing (Radio)
Republican Congressman Andy Barr of Kentucky discusses ESG investing, inflation and the midterm elections. He spoke to Bloomberg's David Westin.
Nov 03, 2022
