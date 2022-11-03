Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power Podcast
Balance of Power: California Votes on Abortion Rights (Radio)
Cary Franklin, UCLA constitutional law professor and director of its Center on Reproductive Health, Law and Policy discusses California's Proposition 1 ballot measure that if passed would add the right to abortion to the state’s constitution. She spoke to Bloomberg's David Westin.
Nov 03, 2022
