Boulger: Early Signs of a UK Rental Crisis (Audio)

Renters are set to be affected by rising interest rates and the government needs to think clearly about the rental market, according to Ray Boulger, Senior Mortgage Technical Manager at the broker John Charcol. He tells Bloomberg's Stephen Carroll and Caroline Hepker home buyers are holding off on or pulling out of transactions, while some buy-to-let landlords are exiting the market. He believes UK property prices have quite a bit further to fall, and is expecting a drop of 10-15% between the peak and trough of the market.