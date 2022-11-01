Earnings, the Fed, Credit Suisse, and Midterms

Matt Palazola Senior Analyst of P&C Insurance with Bloomberg Intelligence, previews Q3 earnings for Berkshire Hathaway this weekend. Sam Fazeli, Senior Pharmaceutical Analyst/Head of EMEA Research with Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses Pfizer earnings, the pharma industry, and the latest on COVID. Alison Williams, Senior Global Banks and Asset Managers analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins the show to discuss the latest on Credit Suisse and outlook for the firm. Lindsey Piegza, Stifel Chief Economist, joins the program to talk about sectors she sees performing well the rest of 2022 and previews the upcoming FOMC meeting and jobs report. Kip Eideberg Senior VP of Government and Industry Relations for AEM (Association of Equipment Manufacturers), joins the show to discuss how manufacturing workers who he represents feel about the state of manufacturing in the US, globalization, and where their political leanings are with the midterms a week away. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Kriti Gupta.