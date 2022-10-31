Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll and Yuan Potts have your daily guide to British politics. We'll tell you what's happening and explain why it matters.
Bloomberg UK Politics Podcast • Browse all episodes
UK Politics: Dialling Up Trouble
Professor Anthony Glees, University of Buckingham security and intelligence expert, says it's genuinely hard to think of a more serious breach of national security than the hacking of Liz Truss's personal phone which took place over a period time by a foreign power. And on the government's wider national security issues Bloomberg's Cybersecurity reporter Jordan Robertson joins anchors Caroline Hepker and Lizzy Burden. Plus: Bloomberg's UK government and economy reporter Alex Morales lists all the pressure on the new PM, Rishi Sunak.
Oct 31, 2022
Advertisement