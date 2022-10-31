Bloomberg Daybreak provides listeners with everything they need to know as they start their day. Hear breaking economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news and sports. Karen Moskow and Nathan Hager host.
Bloomberg Daybreak: October 31, 2022 - Hour 1 (Radio)
Bloomberg Daybreak with Karen Moskow and Nathan Hager. GUESTS: Lori Calvasina Head of US Equity Strategy RBC Capital Markets on markets Rodrigo Orihuela Bloomberg Journalist Bloomberg Editorial On Brazil Election
