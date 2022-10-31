Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
An Detailed Account of the Exploits at McKinsey
Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe, Investigative Reporters at the New York Times, discuss their book When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting Firm. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Oct 31, 2022
