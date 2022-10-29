Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Who Gets What in Adidas-Kanye Breakup (Radio)
Zak Kurtz who founded the law firm Sneaker & Streetwear Legal Services, discusses the intellectual property rights at stake in the breakup between Adidas and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Anne Dana, a partner at King & Spalding, discusses New York City's pay transparency law, a growing trend in states and cities. June Grasso hosts.
