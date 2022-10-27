Bloomberg Opinion with Vonnie Quinn: deeper conversations on the week's most significant developments. Tune in and join in!
The Global Investment Pivot
Investors are closely monitoring a Fed pivot, but there's another pivot they should have their eyes on: leadership turnover in China and the UK. Shuli Ren and Adrian Wooldrige on those stories. And Alexis Leondis discusses another type movement... a physical kind. State migration in part motivated by high taxes.
Oct 27, 2022
