Software AG CEO: Transformation Required Leadership Changes (Audio)
Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of technology firm Software AG, says accelerating the company's shift to cloud and other services "required some leadership changes and different skills", as he announced that CFO Matthias Heiden will leave the company. He tells Bloomberg's Stephen Carroll and Charlie Wells he sees potential for Software's annual growth to remain around 7% despite the worsening economic situation.
Oct 27, 2022
