Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Mike Lynch follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
Business of Sports Podcast • Browse all episodes
Picking the Winning Horse with Breeder's Cup CEO Drew Fleming (Radio)
The 39th Annual Breeder's Cup World Championship Horse Racing Series takes place November 4th and 5th at the Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. Hosts Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Damian Sassower speak with Breeder's Cup CEO Drew Fleming on the growth and future of the race, the costs to breed and maintain a race horse, and the explosion in betting now taking place in horse racing.
Oct 27, 2022
Advertisement