Credit Suisse, Markets, and Industrials

Alison Williams, Senior Global Banks and Asset Managers analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins the show to discuss the three-year Credit Suisse restructuring plan. Matt Stucky, Senior Portfolio Manager at Northwestern Mutual, discusses markets and stocks he likes right now. Asutosh Padhi, Managing Partner at McKinsey’s in North America, joins the show to discuss his new book, “The Titanium Economy,” the industrial economy, industrials, manufacturing, and the supply chain. Anurag Rana, Senior Software and IT Services analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, and Mandeep Singh, Senior Tech analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, join to discuss Big Tech. Mandeep discusses Meta and Intel, as well as the Elon-Twitter deal closing tomorrow. And Anurag talks about Apple and Amazon. Katerina Simonetti, Senior VP at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, talks about the markets and sectors she sees as potentially performing well in 2022. Chris Ciolino, Equity Research Analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins the show to talk about Catepillar’s earnings report and market move. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Katie Greifeld.