Sound On: Fetterman Debate, Russia's 'False Flag' (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with debate coach Brett O’Donnell for his takeaways from the debate between Dr. Oz and John Fetterman, former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, Ambassador Kurt Volker on Russia's claims, without evidence, that Kyiv’s forces intend to use chemical or radioactive weapons. Plus our politics panel, Bloomberg Politics Contributors Jeanne Sheehan Zaino & Rick Davis on John Fetterman's debate performance, Russia's dirty bomb claims and the new allegation against Georgia Senate candidate, Herschel Walker.
Oct 26, 2022