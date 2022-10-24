Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
The Road Ahead for the Next UK Prime Minister (Audio)
Two years ago, Rishi Sunak was a relatively unknown minister picked as the next Chancellor by Boris Johnson. Today he is the frontrunner to be the next Prime Minister, in what could be an astonishing rise to the highest government office. If he does win the leadership race, he would have to tackle an economic crisis. Bloomberg's International Government Executive Editor Rosalind Mathieson and Chief Europe Economist Jamie Rush join Stephen Carroll and Marcus Ashworth to discuss where next for Britain.
Oct 24, 2022
