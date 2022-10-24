Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Siduri Winemaker on Harvest Outlook
Matt Revelette, Winemaker for Siduri Wines, discusses the vineyard’s budding Chardonnay program. Hosts: Carol Massar and Paul Sweeney. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Oct 24, 2022
