Balance of Power: What to Expect in Sunak Government (Radio)
Jill Rutter, Senior Research Fellow at UK in a Changing Europe discusses the next steps for Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak as UK prime minister. She spoke with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Oct 24, 2022
