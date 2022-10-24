Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Economic Challenges Facing Rishi Sunak (Radio)
Jonathan Portes, professor of economics and public policy at King’s College London discusses the economic challenges facing new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He spoke with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Oct 24, 2022
