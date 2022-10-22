Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Trevor Milton Guilty Verdict Comes With Warning
Securities law expert James Park, a professor at UCLA Law School, discusses the implications of the guilty verdict in the case of Trevor Milton, the founder of Nikola. Labor law expert Kate Andrias, a professor at Columbia Law School, discusses the rise of unions and a recent defamation lawsuit filed by pro-union Starbucks workers against the company. June Grasso hosts.
