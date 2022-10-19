Each weekday, stacy-marie ishmael dives into everything from Bitcoin to Bored Apes, NFT’s to DeFi, Staking to Web3. Bloomberg Crypto, from Bloomberg and iHeart Radio, goes deeper than the daily market buzz to explore how this asset class is shifting the way we live
How Money From Crypto Firms Is Shaping US Politics
Wealthy crypto investors are dumping a bunch of money into US politics, especially ahead of November’s congressional elections. Over the past 15 or so months, crypto-affiliated donors have sent roughly $70 million to political causes - topping what traditional players like defense and big pharma are spending. One of the most prolific donors in the space is Sam Bankman-Fried, the billionaire co-founder of FTX. Bankman-Fried has said that he could spend up to $1 billion on the 2024 presidential election. Zach Cohen from Bloomberg Government and Bloomberg campaign finance reporter Bill Allison join this episode to discuss how crypto is shaping the political landscape.
