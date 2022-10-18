Browse all episodes

Fed Is Giving Americans a Lesson in Lag Tim

Allison Schrager, Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, discusses her Bloomberg Opinion piece on why interest rates will need to go higher for longer to turn the tide of inflation. Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Global Banks Analyst Alison Williams breaks down Goldman Sachs earnings and the outlook for banks. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Businessweek Columnist Max Chafkin provide the details of Max's Businessweek story Mark Zuckerberg Isn’t Saying Much About Facebook These Days. Are Traasdahl, Founder & CEO at Crisp, has a look at holiday supply chain challenges for retail. And we Drive to the Close with Cole Smead, President and Portfolio Manager at Smead Capital. Hosts: Carol Massar and Paul Sweeney. Producer: Paul Brennan.