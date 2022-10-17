Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: Rate Stability with Allianz CEO
Oliver Bäte, Allianz CEO, says investors are underestimating liquidity traps. Bob Miller, BlackRock Head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income, says returns are "starting to look reasonable" for investors in high-quality assets. Lori Calvasina, RBC Capital Markets US Equity Strategy Head, says defensives are at peak valuation. Ebrahim Rahbari, Citi Global Head of FX Analysis, expects even further dollar upside from here. Leland Miller, China Beige Book International Co-Founder & CEO, says China President Xi Jinping is unlikely to change his strategy.
Oct 17, 2022