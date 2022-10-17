Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
Ipsos CEO: Tories Have ‘Smashed Their Credibility' (Audio)
After just 41 days in office, a number of Liz Truss's own MPs are already publicly calling on her to quit, with many more echoing the sentiment in private. Normally, a Tory leader has one year before they can be voted out, but the rules can be changed if enough MPs write to the backbenchers' 1922 committee. Ben Page, Chief Executive of the Ipsos polling agency, tells Tom Mackenzie and Caroline Hepker it’s hard to overstate the negative impact Liz Truss has had on the Conservative party's poll numbers.
Oct 17, 2022
