U.S. Senate Subcommittee Hearing on MBTA Failures
Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 10-14-22 Paul Craney, board member of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, talks about the state losing taxpayers at the 4th highest rate in the U.S. Janet Wu reports from today’s U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing on MBTA failures. Jarred Johnson, Executive Director of TransitMatters, discusses today’s U.S Senate subcommittee hearing on MBTA failures. Anne Mostue reports on the economic impact of King Richard’s Faire. Skip Perham, Suffolk University professor in the business of sports, talks about the Boston Marathon possibly selling its naming rights and a summer league baseball team trying to revive interest in the sport.
Oct 14, 2022