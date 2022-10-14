Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.
Masters in Business Podcast • Browse all episodes
Thomas Rampulla on Vanguard's Mission
Bloomberg Radio host Barry Ritholtz speaks with Thomas Rampulla, managing director of Vanguard's Financial Advisor Services division. which provides investments, services, education and research to more than 1,000 financial advisory firms representing more than $3 trillion in assets. Rampulla has held a variety of management positions at Vanguard since he joined in 1988. He holds a bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree from Drexel University. He is also a graduate of Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.
Oct 14, 2022
Advertisement