Sound On: Trump Subpoena Response, Midterm Debates (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with Bloomberg Opinion Senior Executive Editor, Tim O'Brien for his takeaways from the Jan. 6 Committee hearing, Bloomberg News National politics reporter Ryan Teague Beckwith on election deniers and midterm election debates. Plus, Bloomberg Politics Contributors Jeanne Sheehan Zaino & Rick Davis on Donald Trump's angry letter to the Jan. 6 committee, new video of Roger Stone, a wrap of the Wisconsin Senate and Michigan gubernatorial debates, Senator Mike Lee's plea for help to keep his Senate seat, and what to expect from the debate between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock.
Oct 14, 2022