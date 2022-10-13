Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Bloomberg Businessweek Podcast • Browse all episodes
Metaverse Could Enrich the Quality of Our Lives
Herman Narula, CEO of Improbable, discusses his book Virtual Society: The Metaverse and the New Frontiers of Human Experience. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Oct 13, 2022
Advertisement