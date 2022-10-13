The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.
David Rubenstein talks to John Mack
John Mack, former Morgan Stanley CEO, talks about surviving the financial crisis of 2008, working on Wall Street and federal regulation. He's on "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations." This was recorded Aug. 4 in New York.
